Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Chevron by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,251 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The company had a trading volume of 436,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.