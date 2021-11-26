Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,161 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 458,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

