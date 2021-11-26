StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Bradesco Corretora

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by Bradesco Corretora from $49.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.
STNE opened at $17.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $95.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
