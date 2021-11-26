StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Bradesco Corretora

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by Bradesco Corretora from $49.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

STNE opened at $17.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

