Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 61 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

