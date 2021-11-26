Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 40 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,518.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,471.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,441.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

