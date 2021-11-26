Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.53 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

