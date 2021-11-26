Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.80 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

