Stewart Kantor Sells 25,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ondas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ondas by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.