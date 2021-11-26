Steve Cullen Buys 12,464 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen bought 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Shares of LON REC opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Record plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.13 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

