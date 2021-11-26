Steve Cullen Buys 12,464 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen bought 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Shares of LON REC opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Record plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.13 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

