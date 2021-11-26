Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 7,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 594,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.
STVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
