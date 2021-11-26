Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 7,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 594,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

STVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

