Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,896 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 11.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $108,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $321.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

