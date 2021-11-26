State Street Corp Raises Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FRP were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

