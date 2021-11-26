State Street Corp Raises Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

AOUT stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

