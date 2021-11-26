State Street Corp Invests $8.23 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

