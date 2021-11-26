State Street Corp Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

