State Street Corp Has $7.75 Million Stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $35.16 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.64, a PEG ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.