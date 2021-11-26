State Street Corp Buys 311,444 Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

