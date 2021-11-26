State Street Corp Buys 12,385 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Rocky Brands worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $359,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $276.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

