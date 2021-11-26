State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

AIZ opened at $161.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

