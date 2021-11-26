State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,452 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 316,486 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

