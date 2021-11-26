State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,695 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in APA were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

APA opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

