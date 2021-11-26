State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after buying an additional 434,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in InterDigital by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.