State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 35,794 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

