State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,393,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after buying an additional 72,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANR stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

