State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.37 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

