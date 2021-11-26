State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 11,563 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

