State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

TSE stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

