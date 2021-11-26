State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $991,621.83 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

