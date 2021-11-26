Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells $62,177.16 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $62,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STRR opened at $2.65 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

