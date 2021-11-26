Stagecoach Group plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SAGKF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

