STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $736,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

