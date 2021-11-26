Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aqua Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.74 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

