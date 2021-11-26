Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,944 Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FedNat worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $1.71 on Friday. FedNat Holding has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.86.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

