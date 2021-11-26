Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Assertio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 73.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 27.1% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

ASRT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.