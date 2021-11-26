Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth $12,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 289,211 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 732,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 198,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.79. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO James F. Oneil acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

