Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 21,520 Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

XIN opened at $0.83 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.