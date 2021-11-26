Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.98.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.