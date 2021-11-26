Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

