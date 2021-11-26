Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

