Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $133,000 in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Assertio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

