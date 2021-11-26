Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

HTBX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

