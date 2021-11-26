Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,182 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 839,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $311,000.

PSLV opened at $8.21 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

