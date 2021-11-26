SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU) Quiet Period Will End on November 29th

SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. SportsMap Tech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

