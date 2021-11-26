Spore (SPORE) Price Down 6% This Week

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $185,641.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spore has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00232590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

