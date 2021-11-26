Splintershards Price Tops $0.53 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $136.20 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019374 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010298 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,943,031 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

