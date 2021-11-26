Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 985,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Spire has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

