Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00199680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00737052 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.