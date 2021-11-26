SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 10.8% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 2.98% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $24,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 155,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 347,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,734. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

