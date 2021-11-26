Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.72

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 16290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,567,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.