Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after buying an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,066,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after buying an additional 104,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $61.93 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

